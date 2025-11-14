India A dominates UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars opener, cruises to 148-run win

Doha [Qatar], November 14 (ANI): India A outplayed the United Arab Emirates by 148 runs in their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 opener in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Advertisement

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's blistering century propelled India A to 297/4, and the team successfully defended the total, bowling UAE out for 149/7.

Advertisement

UAE's chase was always looking uphill, but Sohaib Khan's crucial 63 off 41 balls kept them in the game, helping them post a respectable total.

Advertisement

Gurjpaneet Singh led the charge for India A, claiming three wickets for 18 runs in four overs, significantly hampering UAE's progress.

Harsh Dubey was impressive, taking 2 wickets for just 12 runs in 2 overs, while Ramandeep Singh and Yash Thakur contributed with 1 wicket each, conceding 32 and 22 runs respectively in 4 overs. Suyash Sharma struggled, giving away 48 runs in 4 overs without claiming a wicket.

Advertisement

Earlier in the match, Suryavanshi slammed a 32-ball century to set the stage on fire in India A's opening match against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which powered his side to 297/4.

India A have won the toss and opted to bat. Suryavanshi opened the innings with Priyansh Arya. Arya's brief cameo ended with a 6-ball, 10-run knock, followed by Naman Dhir, who steadied the ship at number 3.

While Dhir anchored the innings, Vaibhav stormed ahead, stealing the show.

Dhir was dismissed for 34 runs off 23 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes. Captain Jitesh Sharma then took charge, but Vaibhav was dismissed at the other end for 144 runs off 42 balls, hitting 11 fours and 15 sixes.

Captain Jitesh then, along with Ramandeep Singh, took the score close to 300. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)