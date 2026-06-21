DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / India A lift tri-series trophy after Sooryavanshi's explosive 29-ball 94

India A lift tri-series trophy after Sooryavanshi's explosive 29-ball 94

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], June 21 (ANI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a stunning display of power-hitting to power India A to a commanding 66-run victory over Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final at Dambulla on Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The teenage sensation struck a blistering 94 off just 29 deliveries, producing one of the most destructive innings in List A cricket history.

Advertisement

His explosive knock helped India A post a formidable total of 377 for nine, before they went on to restrict Sri Lanka A to 311 in reply and seal the title in emphatic fashion.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old opener rewrote the record books by racing to his maiden India A fifty in only 11 deliveries, surpassing the previous List A record of a 12-ball half-century set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne more than two decades ago.

Needing just six more runs for a century, Sooryavanshi was within touching distance of equalling the fastest List A hundred ever recorded.

Advertisement

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk currently holds that record after reaching three figures in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

Powered by a sensational 94 from Sooryavanshi, along with key contributions from Priyansh Arya (39), Ruturaj Gaikwad (40), skipper Tilak Varma (67) and Kumar Kushagra (36), India posted a commanding total of 377.

In reply, Sri Lanka A were bowled out well short of the target despite fifties from Sadeera Samarawickrama and Wanuja Sahan. Their chase faltered early as Yash Thakur struck crucial blows in the powerplay, removing the top order and putting India firmly in control.

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never managed to build enough momentum to threaten the target.

Brief Scores: India A 377/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 94, Tilak Varma 67; Wanuja Sahan 2-39) beat Sri Lanka A 311 in 47.1 overs (Wanuja Sahan 62, Sadeera Samarawickrama 52; Yash Thakur 3-45) by 66 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts