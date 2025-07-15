DT
PT
India A men's hockey team loses close 2-3 fixture against England

ANI
Updated At : 10:45 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
Amstelveen [Netherlands], July 15 (ANI): The India A men's hockey team suffered their second consecutive loss on their European tour, losing a close 2-3 match to England in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

Despite young Indian forwards Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh scoring for India A at Wagener Stadium, the team lost the match to world number 5 England after a close competition.

After the match, India 'A' Coach Shivendra Singh said, as quoted from the press release by Hockey India, "We initially had three really good wins on this tour, and now two really close losses. We knew that as the tour progressed, we would face tougher competition and teams. We are now taking each game as it comes and learning from it as we progress. We still have three games left against two really good teams and are now looking forward to playing those."

The India A Men's Hockey Team will now head to Antwerp to play against the Belgium team on Thursday. They will then head to Eindhoven for their final two matches against the Netherlands on July 18 and 20, before returning to India.

Earlier in the tournament, the India A Men's Hockey Team continued to show good form, registering yet another crucial win on their European tour. They defeated France 3-2 in their third game of the tour at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven.

The India A Men's Hockey Team saw the forward Aditya Arjun Lalge score a couple of goals while his teammate Boby Singh Dhami also made his way onto the scoresheet. Aditya Arjun Lalge scored the first goal, after which he converted a PC as well. Boby Singh Dhami got the third goal for India, as they walked off with the win. Meanwhile, for France, both goals were scored by Clement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

