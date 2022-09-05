India A, New Zealand A share spoils in 1st Test

PTI

Bengaluru, September 4

Promising batter NT Tilak Varma scored his maiden First-Class hundred while Kuldeep Yadav bowled with much more control as the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw here today.

New Zealand A, trailing India A by 171 runs, were 133/4 in their second innings when the game ended. India A skipper Priyank Panchal had declared his team’s first innings at 571/6, with Varma becoming the third centurion of the innings with a fine 121 off 183 balls.