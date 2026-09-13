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Home / Sports / India A slump to six-wicket loss as Flintoff stars for Australia A

India A slump to six-wicket loss as Flintoff stars for Australia A

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:03 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Australia A chased down the target in 14 overs. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Tess Flintoff stole the show as Australia A humbled India A by six wickets in the opening match of their unofficial tour, which will feature three T20s, three One-dayers and a multi-day game, at Mullanpur on Saturday.

After Indian skipper Anushka Sharma opted to bat, pacer Flintoff wreaked havoc by picking up 4/12. Sianna Ginger (2/17) and Milly Illingworth (2/18) picked up two wickets each as India A stumbled to 117 all out in 19 overs. Minnu Mani scored 23 while Tejal Hasabnis got 22 as the Indian batters struggled against the visiting team bowlers.

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It turned out to be an easy chase for the Aussies as Charli Knott (35) and Anika Learoyd (33) ensured the visiting side chased down the target in 14 overs, replying with 121/4.

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The second and third matches will be played at the same venue on September 15 and 17, respectively.

Brief scores: India A: 117 all out in 19 overs (Mani 23; Flintoff 4/13, Ginger 2/17, Illingworth 2/18); Australia A: 121/4 (Knott 35, Learoyd 33; Anushka 2/14).

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