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Home / Sports / India A trail by 46 runs after New Zealand A take 78-run first-innings lead on Day 3

India A trail by 46 runs after New Zealand A take 78-run first-innings lead on Day 3

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ANI
Updated At : 12:42 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Christchurch [New Zealand], November 2 (ANI): India A ended Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at 32/0 in their second innings, trailing by 46 runs after the hosts were bowled out for 424 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

Matthew Boyle's century and Dean Foxcroft's 93 helped New Zealand A secure a 78-run first-innings lead despite a five-wicket haul from Mukesh Kumar.

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Resuming their innings to build a substantial total, New Zealand A were guided by Boyle, who produced an impressive 110 off 152 deliveries. Foxcroft provided valuable support with 93, narrowly missing out on a century as the hosts strengthened their position.

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The middle and lower order also made useful contributions, with Mitchell Hay scoring 31, Kristian Clarke adding 41 and Fraser Sheat contributing 40.

For India A, Mukesh Kumar led the bowling attack with figures of 5/87, while Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets for 118 runs. Washington Sundar picked up the remaining wicket as the hosts were eventually bowled out for 424.

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In their second innings, India A openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan negotiated 11 overs without losing a wicket. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 20, while Sudharsan was batting on 11 as the visitors reached 32/0 at stumps.

India A will resume their second-innings effort on the final day, trailing by 46 runs with all 10 wickets intact, and will look to build a substantial lead to put pressure on the hosts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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