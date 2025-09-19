India A vs Australia A: Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal Shine as first unofficial Test ends in draw

DT
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): The two-match unofficial Test series between India and Australia A at the Ekana Cricket Stadium saw the first match end in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play.

India started Day 4 at 403/4, trailing by 129 runs against Australia A after their 532 in the first innings.

India A resumed the day on 403 for 4 with Padikkal on 86 and Dhruv Jurel on 113. Jurel could add only 27 to his overnight score, but Padikkal carried on.

After Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal scored a well-crafted century that highlighted his comeback to the red-ball scene. The left-handed batter reached the milestone of 198 deliveries with a single against Corey Rocchiccioli.

The duo came together when India A was struggling at 222 for four and put on a partnership exceeding 200 runs, stabilising the innings against Australia A's massive 532/6 declared.

Dhruv Jurel made 140 runs, while Padikkal slammed 150. The Indian team declared the innings after making just 11 runs following the duo's return to the dugout at 531-7.

Australia finished at 56/0 at the end of Day 4, with Sam Konstas (27) and Campbell Kellaway (24) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier on Day 3, Dhruv Jurel struck his second first-class century as India A batters flourished, except for captain Shreyas Iyer, with the hosts ending day three at 403/4, trailing by 129 runs against Australia A after their 532 in the first innings.

Apart from Jurel, who was unbeaten on 113, Devdutt Padikkal, B Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan had gone past fifty at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. India A began day three trailing Australia A by 416 runs.

Batsmen dominated the four-day match, with Australia A declaring at 532 after winning the toss and batting first.

India A responded strongly, declaring 531/7, thanks to Dhruv Jurel's 140 and Devdutt Padikkal's 150, setting up a thrilling draw that was ultimately confirmed by rain washing out the final day's play.

The second four-dayer will also be played in Lucknow, from September 23. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

