Home / Sports / India A Women's Hockey Team announces squad for five-match China tour

India A Women's Hockey Team announces squad for five-match China tour

ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India A Women's Hockey Team is all set to embark on an important tour of China, where the team will play a five-match series against Liaoning from October 13-21, 2025. All the matches will take place at the Liaoning Sports Centre in Dalian and are an important step for the next generation of Indian women's hockey talent to gain valuable international exposure and competitive match experience.

Over eight days, India A will contest against Liaoning on October 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21. The tour is viewed as a key development initiative for the Indian women's program, providing a platform for emerging athletes to test their mettle in international conditions and adapt to new challenges before advancing up the ranks, according to a Hockey India press release.

This tour also represents Hockey India's ongoing commitment to investing in the future of the sport and creating bench strength for upcoming major international tournaments.

The India A Women's squad for the tour has been selected to showcase a blend of experienced players and promising young players, many of whom have recently earned recognition at the national level. The team will be led by accomplished defender Manisha Chauhan, who brings leadership experience and tactical acumen to the squad.

The squad will be coached by Dave Smolenaars, the analytical coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, who will lend his vast experience with tactical innovation and player development to this tour.

Speaking about the opportunity, Dave Smolenaars said, "We have assembled a strong, young squad with great potential. The series in China provides an excellent platform for players to showcase their abilities, learn in a new environment, and build valuable international exposure. I'm confident that with their determination and teamwork, this group will make the most of this wonderful opportunity. It is crucial for the development of Indian women's hockey that players are consistently challenged and given opportunities to compete outside their comfort zone. The lessons from this series in China will contribute a lot to their holistic growth and confidence in high-pressure situations."

India A Women's 19-member squad for China tour:

GOALKEEPERS

-Bansari Solanki

-Madhuri Kindo

DEFENDERS

-Manisha Chauhan

-Akshata Abaso Dhekale

-Jyoti Chhatri

-Mahima Chaudhary

-Anjana Dungdung

MIDFIELDERS

-Sujata Kujur

-Deepika Soreng

-Ajmina Kujur

-Pooja Yadav

-Baljeet Kaur

-Dipi Monika Toppo

FORWARDS

-Albela Rani Toppo

-Hritika Singh

-Annu

-Chandana Jagadeesha

-Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar

-Selestina Horo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

