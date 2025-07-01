India advance Olympic ambition with high-level dialogue in Lausanne

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 1 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation on Tuesday concluded a productive visit to Lausanne, the Olympic Capital, engaging in the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) "Continuous Dialogue" process. This crucial exchange aimed to explore the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation was represented by Honourable Minister of Sports of the State of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi and IOA President PT Usha. It also included Senior officials from the IOA as well as from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport and the Government of Gujarat.

The discussions provided a vital platform for the Indian delegation to articulate their vision for hosting a future Olympic Games in Ahmedabad. Concurrently, they gained invaluable insights from the IOC regarding the requirements for the Olympic Games and its ambitions for the future of the Olympic Movement.

Advertisement

This exchange will help the India team sharpen its ambition, which is rooted in the bold vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, reflecting India's journey towards progress and prosperity.

Ahmedabad's vision rests on three pillars. First, the Games serve as a catalyst to elevate Indian sport, offering 600 million young Indians their first opportunity to witness the Olympics on home soil.

Advertisement

Second, the Games would be a generational springboard for socio-economic development, innovation, education, and youth pride, advancing both India and the Olympic Movement. Finally, the bid embraces the Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "The world is one family," and will welcome the world as one during the Games.

After the exchange, Harsh Sanghavi, Honourable Minister of Sports, State of Gujarat, commented: "Gujarat, with its rich history and dynamic spirit, is poised to once again contribute significantly to India's development. Our investments in sport and our commitment to the Olympic Movement are a testament to this. Hosting the Games would be a monumental step for Gujarat, fostering unprecedented growth and inspiring a new generation. We are eager to be a true partner to the IOC in the coming months of this process and, hopefully, in the years to come, as we work together to realise this shared ambition."

IOA President PT Usha stated: "India's engagement with the Olympic Movement is at a transformative moment, one that goes beyond competitive sports to embrace the true spirit of Olympism - that is promoting peace, education and cultural exchange through sports. The Olympic Games in India would not just be a spectacular event, they would be one of generational impact for all Indians." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)