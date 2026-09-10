India-Afghanistan 1st T20I to go ahead as scheduled, says DDCA

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The first T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13 will go ahead as scheduled, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Thursday.

The DDCA said it held a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police and received assurance of all necessary support. There were reports earlier that the Delhi Police had sought postponement of the match.

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"India–Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement," DDCA said in a post on X.

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India will host BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in the national capital.

https://x.com/delhi_cricket/status/2098031912472436949

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The three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to be played from September 13 to September 17, with all matches set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Vidarbha fast bowler Yash Thakur has been named as a replacement for Harshit Rana in India's squads for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games.

BCCI Men’s Selection Committee named Yash Thakur as a replacement for Rana after the fast bowler sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out. Rana was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The 27-year-old recently made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He featured in two matches and claimed four wickets.

India’s updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

India squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur. (ANI)

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