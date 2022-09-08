India, Afghanistan to play for pride

PTI

Dubai, September 7

Out of the reckoning for a place in the final, a rattled India would be playing for pride when they take on Afghanistan in their final Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup tomorrow.

The two teams have lost their first two matches of the Super 4s stage and would like to end the tournament on a high. Though a lack of resources and poor team selection can be blamed for the demoralising back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, it is clear that the Indian performed much below potential in the Super 4s stage. Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma haven’t yet shown any inclination to change the batting order. It would be interesting to see if Dinesh Karthik is brought back for the final game in place of Rishabh Pant or Deepak Hooda. — PTI

We still need some answers: Rohit

Dubai: Staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup, the Indian team is facing criticism for its below-par show in the tournament but skipper Rohit Sharma insisted that the team combination is more or less settled for the T20 World Cup. He, however, said that the team is still looking for some “answers”. The lack of sting in its bowling attack meant that the team suffered back-to-back Super 4 defeats. “It’s 90-95% settled, just a few changes that will happen,” Rohit said. “I always wanted to try and find answers as to what happens if you play with three seamers and two spinners, and the third spinner being an all-rounder. We are still looking for answers.”