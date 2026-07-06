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Home / Sports / India announce squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe; Samson out, Prabhsimran receives maiden call-up

India announce squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe; Samson out, Prabhsimran receives maiden call-up

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ANI
Updated At : 07:53 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, to be played from July 23. Ashok Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Yash Thakur have earned their maiden India call-ups, while Sanju Samson has been omitted from the squad.

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India will play the 1st T20I on July 23, the 2nd on July 25, and the 3rd on July 26, all scheduled to be played in Harare.

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While Iyer will captain the side, Sooryavanshi keeps his spot after playing his first game for India during the ongoing India vs England five-match T20I series. Tilak Varma, on the other hand, will be Iyer's deputy.

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The squad also features the likes of Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Shuvam Dube, and Mayank Yadav, among others.

The three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe will be preceded by a three-match ODI series against England, which will follow the ongoing five-match T20I series.

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India's squad for Zimbabwe:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

The BCCI also announced that Shivam Dube will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in India's squad for the ODI series against England after Nitish was ruled out through injury.

India's updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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