Home / Sports / India announces squads for ODI, T20I series against Australia Women

India announces squads for ODI, T20I series against Australia Women

ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named the India Women's squads for their tour of Australia in February-March. Batter Bharti Fulmali gets a maiden India call-up as she has been included in the T20I squad for the Women in Blue.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead defending ODI World Cup champions against Australia in both T20Is and ODIs, while Smriti Mandhana will act as Harmanpreet's deputy, according to a BCCI media advisory.

India's tour of Australia will kick off with three T20Is followed by three ODIs. The T20I series begins on 15 February 2026, with the first match at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting, followed by the second T20I on 19 February at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The third and final T20I will be played on 21 February at the Adelaide Oval.

The ODI leg of the tour starts on February 24 with the first ODI at the AB Field in Brisbane before the series moves to Hobart for the second ODI on February 27, and the third ODI on 1 March, both at Bellerive Oval.

Both teams will also feature in a one-off Test at the Perth Stadium. India's squad for the red-ball fixture is yet to be announced.

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol.

India Women last featured in a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, where the hosts defeated the Asian counterparts by 5-0. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

