India announces squads for white-ball tour to England

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): India unveiled the squad for the white-ball series against England away from home starting from June 28 onwards, with Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead both the sides.

The tour to England will consist of five T20Is and three ODIs. The series will kickstart with the first T20I at Nottingham, and the final T20I will be at Birmingham from July 12.

On the other hand, the first ODI will be on July 16 at Southampton, and the series will conclude with the third ODI at Chester-le-Street on July 22 onwards.

Renuka Singh and Shreyanka Patil are both missing from the lineups.

In their previous outing, Team India secured the ODI tri-nation series featuring Sri Lanka and South Africa, beating SL in the final at Colombo. A 116-run knock from Smriti Mandhana guided India to 342/7 and Sneh Rana (4/38), Amanjot Kaur (3/48) helped India bundle out SL for 245 in 48.2 overs.

India's T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare

India's ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare. (ANI)

