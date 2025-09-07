India announces U18 boys, girls squads for Asia Rugby Emirates U18 Rugby 7s Championship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Indian Rugby Football Union today announced the national U18 Boys and Girls teams for the upcoming Asia Rugby Emirates U18 Rugby 7s Championship 2025,

Advertisement

scheduled to take place on September 13-14 at Hohhot, China.

The squads were finalized following an intensive national coaching camp that commenced on August 1 at the Sports Authority of India's Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Kolkata. The camp focused on technical development, physical conditioning, and team cohesion, ensuring the players are well prepared to take on some of Asia's strongest rugby nations.

Advertisement

Importantly, both the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 held in Bihar and the Junior National Championships 2025 held in Dehradun played a pivotal role in identifying and shortlisting players for the camp. These domestic tournaments have proven to be vital pathways in India's rugby structure, providing young athletes with competitive exposure and a platform to push for national selection.

"Our U18 Boys and Girls squads represent the future of Indian rugby. This tournament is definitive for them to test themselves against the best in Asia, and to grow their ambitions as athletes and individuals. The Khelo India Youth Games and our Junior Nationals have been crucial in creating these opportunities, ensuring that talent from across the country gets spotted and nurtured. My heartfelt congratulations to every player selected, and I wish them the very best as they carry the Indian flag onto the international stage,"Rahul Bose, President, Indian Rugby Football Union, said, according to Rugby India press release.

Advertisement

This year's championship will see the U18 Boys team compete in a challenging Pool A alongside Hong Kong China, China, and Qatar, while the U18 Girls team has been drawn in Pool D with Malaysia, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

The U18 Boys team will be captained by Odisha's Bidyadhar Majhi, with Bihar's Sagar Prakash serving as vice-captain. Many players will make their first international appearances, including Pushpender, Pranav Vilas Gavit, Arun Prajapat, Priyanshu Kumar, and Attma Murmu. From the recent U20 squad, Ajit Nag, Bharat Kisan, Charan Hembram, Goldan Kumar, Sagar Prakash, and Shivam were eligible and have been included in the U18 line-up.

Captain Bidyadhar Majhi said, "It's a huge honour to lead India at the U-18 level. We've trained hard as a unit, and the entire team is determined to give our best on the field. Playing against strong sides like Hong Kong China and China will push us to raise our game, and we're ready for the challenge."

The U18 Girls team will be led by Bihar's Anshu Kumari with Rajasthan's Muskan Piploda as vice-captain. First-time call-ups include Anita Murmu, Sushila, Anushka, Samruddhi, and Raimani Murmu.

From the U20 team, Aarti Kumari, Alpana Kumari, Anshu Kumari, Mamali Singh, and Muskan Piploda

return to strengthen the squad with valuable experience.

Captain Anshu Kumari said, "Captaining India at this level is a dream come true. Our team has bonded really well in camp, and we are confident about taking on the big teams. We want to play fearless rugby and make our country proud."

The U18 Boys team is being coached by Former Australian 7s star Samuel Myres with former Indian captain Vahbiz Bharucha as assistant coach, while the U18 Girls team is being led by Kiano Fourie, assisted by Arun Dagar.

Final Squads:

India U18 Boys Team: Bidyadhar Majhi (C), Sagar Prakash (VC), Ajit Nag, Bharat Kisan, Charan Hembram, Goldan Kumar, Shivam, Pushpender, Pranav Vilas Gavit, Arun Prajapat, Priyanshu Kumar,

Attma Murmu

India U18 Girls Team: Anshu Kumari (C), Muskan Piploda (VC), Aarti Kumari, Alpana Kumari, Mamali Singh, Anita Murmu, Sushila, Anushka, Samruddhi, Raimani Murmu, Vijayshree Rathore, Saloni

Kumar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)