Compound men archers assure silver, women bag bronze in WC Stage 2

Gwangju (S Korea), May 18
The Indian men's compound archery team produced stunning performances to shock world No. 1 USA and powerhouse South Korea in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively, and assure itself of a silver medal at the World Cup Stage 2 here today.
Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan shocked the USA 234-228 in the quarterfinals before bettering South Korea in the shoot-off to seal their place in the title clash.
Later, the women's compound team of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar suffered a two-point defeat to South Korea in the semifinals but managed to claim a bronze by defeating Turkey 232-231.
