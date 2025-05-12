India bags seven medals at Archery World Cup 2025 in Shanghai; Bronze for Deepika Kumari, Parth Salunkhe

Shanghai [China], May 11 (ANI): India wrapped up their campaign at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Shanghai with a total of seven medals, including bronze medals for Olympian Deepika Kumari and Parth Salunkhe in the individual recurve events, as per Olympics.com.

Deepika, one of India's most successful archers, secured her 37th World Cup medal with a 7-3 victory over South Korea's Kang Chae-young -- a Tokyo 2020 team gold medallist -- in the bronze medal match. Seeded 12th in the tournament, Deepika had earlier defeated China's Li Jiaman, a Paris 2024 team silver medallist, 6-2 in the quarter-finals before losing 7-1 to Olympic champion Lim Sihyeon in the semi-finals.

Parth Salunkhe, ranked 60th out of 64 archers, made a remarkable run to the podium. He beat France's Baptiste Addis 6-4 to win bronze in the men's recurve event. Addis had won a team silver at the Paris Olympics.

Salunkhe caused major upsets along the way, starting with a shoot-off win over Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Mete Gazoz in the first round. He then overcame South Korea's Kim Je Deok, a triple Olympic gold medallist in team events, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. His run ended in the semi-finals after a narrow 6-4 defeat to reigning Olympic champion Kim Woojin.

India's recurve teams couldn't secure medals. The mixed team of Deepika and Dhiraj Bommadevara, the men's trio of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Dhiraj, and the women's team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Anshika Kumari all fell short.

Most of India's success came in the compound category, where the archers won five medals. Madhura Dhamangaonkar won gold in the women's individual event, and the men's team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav also took home gold.

The women's compound team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura and Chikitha Taniparthi) claimed silver, while the mixed pair of Abhishek and Madhura earned bronze. Rishabh also added another bronze in the men's individual compound event.

The next stage of the Archery World Cup will take place in Antalya, Turkey, from June 3 to 8. Then it will be in July, which is scheduled in Madrid, and the season-ending World Cup Final will be held in Nanjing, China, in October. (ANI)

