India-Bangladesh bilateral T20 Cricket Series for Blind 2025 to kick off in Bengaluru

India-Bangladesh bilateral T20 Cricket Series for Blind 2025 to kick off in Bengaluru

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is set to host the Men's Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru Campus from February 22 to 27.
ANI
Updated At : 09:01 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is set to host the Men's Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru Campus from February 22 to 27.

A CABI release said the tournament will feature five T20 matches, showcasing top blind cricketing talent and serving as a key platform for emerging players. The selection committee of CABI has named an 18-member squad, selecting players based on their outstanding performances in the National Tournament. Notably, eight players will be making their international debut, marking a significant milestone in their cricketing careers.

Men's Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 will commence with an inauguration ceremony on February 22 followed by the 1st T20 match. After a rest day on February 23, the series will resume with the 2nd T20 match on February 24, followed by the 3rd, 4th, and 5th T20 matches on February 25, 26, and 27 all at the same venue.

"International series provide our players with much-needed exposure and a platform to represent the country at the highest level. We are happy that the National Tournaments over the years, supported by IndusInd Bank, have helped CABI create opportunities for new players," said Buse Gowda, President of CABI, as quoted from a release by CABI

"International series provide our players with much-needed exposure and a platform to represent the country at the highest level," said Buse Gowda, President of CABI, according to the release.

"I am very happy to see many new players representing the country. Playing at the international level is a dream for every cricketer, and I congratulate these young talents on reaching this milestone," said Durga Rao Tompaki, Captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the Blind, as quoted from a release by CABI.

"Blind cricket in India continues to grow stronger with every tournament, and it is encouraging to see fresh talent stepping up to the international stage. Platforms like these are essential for players to gain experience, improve their game, and inspire the next generation of cricketers," said Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and Founding Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The Men's Bilateral T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 is expected to be a thrilling contest, bringing together seasoned players and fresh talent, fostering inclusion, and celebrating the spirit of blind cricket at an international level. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

