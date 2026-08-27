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Home / Sports / India-Bangladesh series likely in January as BCB seeks window at start of 2027

India-Bangladesh series likely in January as BCB seeks window at start of 2027

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The India-Bangladesh white-ball series is now likely to be rescheduled for January next year, with discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government still ongoing.

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According to a BCCI source, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is seeking a window at the start of next year, as the originally proposed September schedule remains uncertain.

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"The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year," a BCCI source told ANI.

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India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but the series was subsequently deferred to September 2026. BCB announced in January this year that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram.

However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the tour.

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Following the BCB's announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad.

The situation escalated when the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

However, ties between the two boards have shown signs of improvement since Tamim Iqbal took charge as BCB president. Earlier this month, Tamim visited India and reportedly toured the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the two boards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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