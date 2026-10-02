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Home / Sports / India batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar describes India-Pakistan Asian Games final as "extremely special"

India batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar describes India-Pakistan Asian Games final as "extremely special"

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Nisshin [Japan], October 2 (ANI): India will face Pakistan for the gold medal in the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, with both sides arriving at the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament.

With the gold medal now at stake, India batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar believes the occasion demands the same approach as any other international fixture, while acknowledging the significance of adding another medal to India’s tally, as per the ICC website.

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“We are happy with the place we are in. This is one more international game that my team will be playing. And it's for Asian Games Gold. So that's the importance of the game," Kanitkar said.

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For India, the final presents an opportunity to successfully defend the gold medal won at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where cricket was played in 2023 after the Games were postponed. India were awarded gold after their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with India ranked higher.

Kanitkar stressed that the significance of the occasion extends beyond the cricket team itself, with every medal contributing to the country's overall tally.

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“It is extremely special because it goes into the medal tally for the country. And like the other Indian athletes, they work a lot to get that gold, silver, bronze, whatever it may be. And it's not easy. We are really looking forward to this game, really looking forward to doing very well and winning. So it can add to the tally of the country's medals, and that's really high on our list," he added.

The gold-medal clash will add another chapter to the India-Pakistan rivalry, but Kanitkar is keen for his players to remain focused on the cricket rather than the attention surrounding the fixture.

With gold on the line, Kanitkar believes the outcome could ultimately come down to how India handles the decisive moments.

“The moments are what matter in big games. Our players have done it in the past at various different levels, and we are confident we'll do it again. It's very important to win those crucial moments," he concluded.

With two unbeaten sides meeting for the title, India and Pakistan will now have one final opportunity to turn their tournament campaigns into an Asian Games gold-medal finish. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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