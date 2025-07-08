DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / India batting coach Kotak feels it is "fair" for England to want "challenging" wicket at Lord's

India batting coach Kotak feels it is "fair" for England to want "challenging" wicket at Lord's

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:45 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, believes it is "fair" for England to want a more "challenging" wicket at Lord's after witnessing a run-fest in the first two Tests in the gruelling five-match series.

Advertisement

From Headingley to Edgbaston, boundaries drizzled and centuries rained as India left no stone unturned to exploit the benign batting surface in Leeds and Birmingham. Across four innings, India handsomely struck 1849 runs as the series stands level at 1-1.

With less than 48 hours left for the third Test to kick off at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, the strip is covered with a fair amount of grass, suggesting more assistance to bowlers. Kotak addressed the signs pointing towards a bowling paradise and believes it is "fair" for England to ask for it, considering the possibility that the hosts will have Gus Atkinson and tearaway Jofra Archer back in the final XI.

Advertisement

"After the last two games, if, as a host, England think that they want to give a little bit more challenging wicket, it's fair enough. And it will be a challenge for anyone on any wicket. Another thing, it will be a challenge, Jofra coming in, there might be a couple of bowling changes in the England team, but we don't know. But the wicket also will be a little more challenging, it seems," Kotak told reporters during a press conference ahead of the third Test on Thursday.

Kotak outlined the best approach for batters to negate the potential threat and added, "So I'm not really thinking that it will be very challenging. No, you bat well, it's fine. If you don't bat well, any wicket can be challenging."

Advertisement

In the series opener at Headingley, India had five centurions, including Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), captain Shubman Gill (147), KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (134 and 118). In the second Test, Gill thrived in the purple patch.

He notched up an exquisite 269(387). In the second innings, when runs at a lightning-quick pace were the need of the hour, Gill hammered 161 from 162 deliveries to propel India to set a daunting 608-run target for the hosts.

Kotak didn't take credit for the success Indian batters have savoured in the first two Tests in England. He hailed the Indian stars and said, "First thing, so my ideology is, I would never like to take credit for our better scoring runs. So it's definitely not me, it's their performance." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts