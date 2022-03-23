India beat Bangladesh, keep afloat

Climb back into third place on points table

India beat Bangladesh, keep afloat

Yastika Bhatia scored her second consecutive half-century. ICC

Hamilton, March 22

Yastika Bhatia’s gritty half-century and Sneh Rana’s all-round performance powered India to a dominant 110-run win over Bangladesh, keeping the team in the hunt for a semifinals spot at the Women’s World Cup here today.

Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-innings collapse to post a modest 229 for seven, courtesy an 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana (27 off 23 balls) and Pooja Vastrakar (30 off 33). Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals to choke the Bangladesh line-up. India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament. The big victory helped India improve their net run-rate (0.768) further, and this could prove crucial as the race for a spot in the semifinals nears a climax.

The Mithali Raj-led India will next take on South Africa in their final league match on Sunday. Before that game, if the second-placed South Africa beat West Indies on Thursday, India’s semifinals chances will get brighter.

Bhatia, who has scored back-to-back fifties playing at No. 3, was pleased with her performance. “I would have liked some more runs to contribute to the team, but nevertheless, very happy with the result,” Bhatia, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said later.

India’s decision to bring in senior spinner Poonam Yadav (1/25) in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid dividends. With Indian spinners operating from both ends on a slow track, Bangladesh struggled to force the pace and were reeling at 69/5 after 25 overs. “For a long time, we’ve always banked on our spinners and we have quality spinners. Today’s surface did help them a lot too,” Raj said.

Lata Mondal (24) and Salma Khatun (32) provided some resistance to India with a 40-run partnership, which was broken by Jhulan Goswami when she dismissed the latter, while Vastrakar accounted for Mondal a few overs later. The pace duo of Goswami (2/19) and Vastrakar (2/26) shared four wickets between them while the spinners accounted for the rest.

Good start, worrying collapse

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket but Ritu Moni (3/37) and Nahida Akter (2/42) shared five wickets between them to reduce India from 74/0 to 108/4. Bhatia and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India past the 150-run mark. — PTI

Semis hopes

Best case: Beat South Africa, enter semis

  • Australia have qualified for the semifinals, while South Africa, India, England and West Indies are in contention for three spots
  • England are expected to reach 8 points after beating Pakistan and Bangladesh in their last 2 matches
  • If India beat South Africa in their last match on Sunday, then they’ll reach 8 points and qualify, regardless of other results: Their high net run rate (currently 0.768) would see them through
  • Even if India lose to South Africa, they will qualify if South Africa beat West Indies on Thursday. In that case, West Indies and India would remain on 6 points, but WI’s NRR (-0.885) is much inferior to India’s
  • New Zealand can also reach 6 points by beating Pakistan, but their NRR is quite poor at -0.229 and they’re practically out

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

2
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

4
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

5
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

6
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

8
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

9
Delhi

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

10
Nation

Farmers’ bodies dismiss as ‘fake, plain bogus and trashy’ report on farm laws by SC-appointed panel

Don't Miss

View All
Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Top Stories

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...

11 die in fire in Hyderabad

11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad

The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...

Cities

View All

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

World Water Day calls for checking groundwater depletion

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 cr

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs 100

Panjab University fee hike on the cards

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

All set for CM’s visit to Khatkar Kalan

All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

CVO raids JIT office

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected