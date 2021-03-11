India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

Malaysia and South Korea will face off in the title clash

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

Defending champions India scored a field goal through Raj Kumar Pal in the seventh minute. File Photo: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

PTI

Jakarta, June 1

The young Indian men's hockey team produced a spirited performance to beat Japan 1-0 and clinch the bronze medal in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

After missing out of a place in the title clash on goal difference following an exciting 4-4 draw with South Korea on Tuesday, defending champions India came out with purpose and scored a field goal through Raj Kumar Pal as early as in the seventh minute of the game and then defended in numbers to seal the deal.

India started brightly and pushed hard in the first five minutes of the match but their attacks fizzled once out inside the opposition D.

The Indians, however, broke the deadlock in the seventh minute from a brisk counter-attack with Uttam Singh doing all the hardwork on the right flank to set it up for Rajkumar Pal, who neatly pushed it past the Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa. Three minutes later, the Indians secured two back-to-back penalty corners but wasted both.

In the last five minutes of the first quarter, Japan pressed hard in search of the equaliser and mounted numerous raids but the Indian defence stood firm to hold on to their lead.

Trailing by a goal, Japan continued to attack and in the process earned two consecutive penalty corners in the 20th minute but the Indians defended in numbers to keep their lead intact.

Both Japan and India had a few more chances in the second quarters but both the teams faltered in the final third.

Japan came out attacking after the change of ends and secured two more penalty corners in quick succession but they failed to break the resolute Indian defence.

In between India had a golden chance to extend their lead but Rajkumar shot over from close quarters from a SV Sunil pass.

The Japanese put relentless pressure on the Indian citadel in the final two quarters in search of the equaliser but the Birendra-Lakra side stood like a rock to deny their opponents.

In the 48th minute, Japan secured three successive penalty corners but couldn't breach the Indian backline.

Japan earned another penalty corner in the 51st minute but the Indian defence once again foiled the chance.

While Japan pressed hard in the remaining minutes the Indians put numbers at the back to successfully defend their one goal lead and secure a podium finish.

Later in the day, Malaysia and South Korea will face off in the title clash.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

5
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

6
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

7
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

8
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

9
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

10
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Don't Miss

View All
‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

Top News

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case on June 8

Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Punjab Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing

SSP said said different police teams, including the cyber ce...

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Bishnoi apprehends fake encounter by Punjab Police

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala’ mother collects her son’s ashes, tells killers ‘you reduced my six-feet tall son into ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now’

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

3 robbers loot cash at gunpoint from Punjab Roadways bus conductor in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw