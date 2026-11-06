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Home / Sports / India beat Japan 4-1 to lift record-extending 6th Asian Champions Trophy title

India beat Japan 4-1 to lift record-extending 6th Asian Champions Trophy title

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ANI
Updated At : 12:12 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): Defending champions India scripted history by clinching a record-extending 6th Asian Champions Trophy title after producing a stunning comeback to defeat Japan 4-1 in the final played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday.

With this victory, India completed a hat-trick of consecutive titles, having won in 2023 and 2024 also, and finished the tournament unbeaten with 7 wins from 7 matches, according to a press release.

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Japan, playing their third final, gave India a massive scare by taking an early lead. Kazumasa Matsumoto struck a brilliant backhand in the 3rd minute to put Japan 1-0 ahead, and Japan held the lead till half-time.

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India fought back strongly after the break. Shilanand Lakra equalised in the 42nd minute off a penalty corner variation from captain Harmanpreet Singh.

The hosts then ran riot in the final quarter. Dilpreet Singh made it 2-1 in the 47th minute, Jugraj Singh extended the lead to 3-1 with a thunderous drag-flick in the 52nd minute, and Vivek Sagar Prasad sealed the 4-1 win a minute later in the 53rd minute.

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India, who had beaten Japan 4-1 in the league stage also at Jalandhar, have now won the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared), 2023, 2024 and 2026. Japan are still waiting for their maiden title, having lost finals in 2013, 2021 and now 2026.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the team brilliantly throughout the tournament, while Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Shilanand Lakra and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak played key roles in the final triumph.

In the Bronze medal match played earlier in the day, Malaysia clinched the bronze medal with a commanding 5-2 win over South Korea after recovering from a 1-2 deficit.

Fitri Saari gave Malaysia the lead in the 2nd minute, but South Korea hit back through a penalty corner by Park Geun Woo in the 5th minute and took the lead through Chun Semin in the 13th minute.

Malaysia stormed back in the last two quarters. Veteran forward Faizal Saari levelled the scores with a penalty corner conversion in the 34th minute.

Abu Kamal Azrai then starred with a brace, scoring in the 45th and 50th minutes, to put Malaysia ahead 4-2 and was adjudged Man of the Match. Captain Marhan Jalil completed the rout with a penalty corner goal in the 58th minute to seal a 5-2 victory for the Speedy Tigers.

The final was played in front of a packed house in Mohali, which hosted the knockout stage of the tournament. The league stage was played at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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