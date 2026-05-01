icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / India beat Macau (China) 8-1 in U-18 Ice Hockey Asia Cup

India beat Macau (China) 8-1 in U-18 Ice Hockey Asia Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:35 PM May 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): India beat Macau (China) 8-1 in the IIHF U18 Asia Cup, with captain Gurtej Singh Bhatti leading the charge while scoring four goals in the match.

Advertisement

India opened strongly and built an early lead, while staying in control through all three periods.

Advertisement

Ajay Dangi of Rajasthan opened the scoring for India, and with Bhatti scoring four goals, the team hit their stride as Itfiqar Hussain, Tanzin Tashi and Devansh Sharma added one goal each, according to a press release from IHAI.

Advertisement

"We started with clear intent and maintained our pace through all three periods. The team created good opportunities and capitalised well. A quick self-assessment and response to the situation helped us come even stronger in the third period. It's a strong result, but the focus is on staying consistent in the games ahead," Bhatti said.

Harjinder Singh, General Secretary of the Ice Hockey Association of India, appreciated the performance along with the team's progress at the international level.

Advertisement

"The victory against Macau is a bold statement of intent from this young Indian side. The team showed excellent composure and adaptability, maintaining strong control across all three periods. This win reflects not just skill, but also growing maturity and belief," he said.

The match was part of the IIHF U18 Asia Cup being held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 27 to May 3 2026. The tournament features Ice Hockey teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Macau (China), and India.

Gaining confidence from this result, the Indian team aims to carry this momentum into their remaining fixtures. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts