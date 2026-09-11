India beat Malaysia 3-1 to reach AHF Junior Asia Cup final

Moqi [China], September 11 (ANI): The Indian junior men’s team produced another composed and determined performance in the men’s AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, beating Malaysia 3-1 in the first semi-final on Friday to stand just one win away from successfully defending their title, according to a press release.

Captain and drag-flicker Anmol Ekka once again led from the front, scoring twice from penalty corners to take his tournament tally to an impressive 16 goals and strengthen his position at the top of the scoring charts. Also, goalkeeper and 'Player of the Match' Vivek Lakra was equally influential, making a series of outstanding saves, including stopping a penalty stroke, which kept India in control of the contest.

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The defending champions, chasing a fourth consecutive and sixth overall title, will face the winners of the second semi-final between Pakistan and South Korea, as per the press release.

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India began the match on the front foot, with Ajeet Yadav coming close twice inside the opening two minutes after intelligently getting to the end of long balls played out from deep defence. India soon earned three penalty corners, but Malaysian goalkeeper Amsyar Mohamad Adib stood firm with a couple of good saves to keep India at bay.

Malaysia struggled to retain possession in the opening five minutes and were largely confined to defending. Their first meaningful attacking move came in the 11th minute when they entered India’s 23-yard area, but the Indian defence remained alert, tackling them before they could penetrate the circle. A turnover in the 12th minute almost presented India with the opening goal, but they were unable to convert the opportunity. Malaysia came close in the final minute of the quarter, although the attempt from the top of the circle lacked both power and direction.

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The first quarter ended goalless.

India finally broke the deadlock early in the second quarter when they earned their fourth penalty corner in the 16thminute. Skipper Anmol, positioned at the first battery, unleashed a hard, low flick that beat Amsyar to his right and crashed into the board to give India a 1-0 lead.

Malaysia responded immediately, forcing a brilliant save from Lakra in the 17th minute before earning their first penalty corner. However, India’s first rusher made an important block to deny the Malaysians. India continued to create opportunities, with another penalty corner in the 23rd minute producing a deflection attempt that sailed over the Malaysian goal.

Just before half-time, India almost doubled their advantage on the counter, but a shot from a tight angle went across the face of goal. India went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Lakra then produced one of the defining moments of the match early in the third quarter. In the 34th minute, he made a stunning double save, followed by another stop moments later, as Malaysia increased the pressure. India were reduced to 10 players after Manmeet Singh Rai received a yellow card in the 36th minute, while Malaysia earned another penalty corner in the 39th minute but failed to execute the routine cleanly.

Malaysia continued to rely on aerial balls in their search for an equaliser, but India’s defence remained organised. Prabhdeep Singh was shown a yellow card in the 41st minute, leaving India with 10 players once again. Malaysia earned another penalty corner in the 45th minute, but their variation ended with an off-target slap-push.

India finally found the breathing room they were looking for in the fourth quarter. After a Malaysian defensive touch denied them in the 51st minute, India immediately launched another circle entry and this time found the target, with Sukhvinder finishing the move to make it 2-0.

Lakra then delivered another moment of brilliance. Malaysia were awarded a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute, but the Indian goalkeeper dived sharply to his left and used his glove to keep the effort out.

India quickly turned defence into attack and earned a penalty corner in the 54th minute. Malaysia challenged the decision through a video referral but lost the referral, and the PC stood. Anmol made no mistake, powering his flick straight past the goalkeeper to make it 3-0.

Malaysia earned a succession of penalty corners in the closing minutes, but Lakra and the Indian defence continued to stand firm. Lakra made another superb diving save from a well-struck flick in the 58th minute.

With just 24 seconds remaining, Malaysia earned their eighth penalty corner and finally found a consolation goal through M Rahuul. However, India had done enough to secure a 3-1 victory and book their place in the final. (ANI)

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