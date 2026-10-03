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Home / Sports / India beat Malaysia 5-1 to defend Asian Games men's hockey Gold, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

India beat Malaysia 5-1 to defend Asian Games men's hockey Gold, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 3 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final on Saturday, securing back-to-back gold medals at the continental event.

This is India's 85th medal at the Asian Games, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. India also qualified for the LA Olympics 2028.

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India's men's hockey team created history by defending its Asian Games gold medal for the first time, securing consecutive titles in 2022 and 2026. The triumph also marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games, following its previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

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It was also the first time that both the Indian men's and women's hockey teams won gold at the same edition of the Asian Games. With this achievement, hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to register a double-gold podium finish at the continental event.

India made a strong start and created their first circle entry in the fourth minute, while Vivek had an opportunity two minutes later, but his reverse hit went wide.

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India continued to press high and earned their first penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake with his dragflick to put India ahead.

Malaysia responded almost immediately, with Shello Silverius collecting an aerial pass on the left before smashing the ball past Suraj from a tight angle on a half volley in the 14th minute.

The first quarter ended 1-1, with Malaysia defending deep and frustrating India's attacking moves.

India regained the lead in the 23rd minute through Jugraj Singh, who converted a penalty corner with a well-executed dragflick. India took a 2-1 lead into half-time.

India continued to dominate possession in the third quarter but struggled to create clear chances. However, they extended their lead in the 43rd minute after a penalty stroke was awarded following a deflection from Mandeep Singh that hit the body of the post defender.

Hardik Singh stepped up and converted the stroke, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-1.India kept pressing for a fourth goal and earned a series of penalty corners in the 53rd minute. After several attempts and a TV review, the penalty corner was retained, and India eventually found the breakthrough in the 55th minute.

Abhishek's run from the right led to the ball reaching Shilanand Lakra after a deflection, and he made no mistake from close range to give India a 4-1 lead.Two minutes later, India earned another penalty corner after a review confirmed a push on Dilpreet Singh. Harmanpreet converted from the set piece to make it 5-1 in the 57th minute.

India held on comfortably in the final minutes to secure the gold medal.The victory marked India's back-to-back men's hockey gold medals at the Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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