India beat Myanmar, enter Asian Cup qualifiers Rd 2

Bishkek: India Under-17 women's team spent some anxious moments in the last 15 minutes before emerging 2-1 winners against Myanmar in its concluding AFC U-17 women's Asian Cup qualifiers Round 1 tie here today. India qualified from Group F for Round 2 scheduled for September.
New Delhi
India U-17 men beat Atletico Madrileno U-16s in practice
The India U-17 men’s team registered a 2-1 victory over Atletico de Madrileno U-16s in a practice game at the Alcala de Henares in Madrid. The India U-17s are currently playing a series of practice matches as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Thailand in June.
Incheon (South Korea)
Sharma drops double-bogey once again, lies 24th
India’s Shubhankar Sharma finished his round with a double-bogey for the second day in a row to be placed tied- 24th at the 2023 Korea Championship here today. Sharma, who was 4-under through 17 holes, dropped two shots on the par-5 18th and slipped back to 2-under 70 for the day.
Abu Dhabi
Chouhan drops shots late to miss cut in Abu Dhabi
India’s Om Prakash Chouhan endured a disappointing finish with a double-bogey and a bogey in the last three holes to miss the cut at the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the European Challenge Tour here today. Chouhan finished with rounds of 72-74 and missed the cut by two shots.
Baku
Leclerc completes Baku pole hat-trick for Ferrari
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today with a scorching lap that ended Red Bull’s run of qualifying domination. Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen will line up alongside on the front row with his teammate Sergio Perez third. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...