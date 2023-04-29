India beat Myanmar, enter Asian Cup qualifiers Rd 2

Bishkek: India Under-17 women's team spent some anxious moments in the last 15 minutes before emerging 2-1 winners against Myanmar in its concluding AFC U-17 women's Asian Cup qualifiers Round 1 tie here today. India qualified from Group F for Round 2 scheduled for September.

New Delhi

India U-17 men beat Atletico Madrileno U-16s in practice

The India U-17 men’s team registered a 2-1 victory over Atletico de Madrileno U-16s in a practice game at the Alcala de Henares in Madrid. The India U-17s are currently playing a series of practice matches as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Thailand in June.

Incheon (South Korea)

Sharma drops double-bogey once again, lies 24th

India’s Shubhankar Sharma finished his round with a double-bogey for the second day in a row to be placed tied- 24th at the 2023 Korea Championship here today. Sharma, who was 4-under through 17 holes, dropped two shots on the par-5 18th and slipped back to 2-under 70 for the day.

Abu Dhabi

Chouhan drops shots late to miss cut in Abu Dhabi

India’s Om Prakash Chouhan endured a disappointing finish with a double-bogey and a bogey in the last three holes to miss the cut at the Abu Dhabi Challenge on the European Challenge Tour here today. Chouhan finished with rounds of 72-74 and missed the cut by two shots.

Baku

Leclerc completes Baku pole hat-trick for Ferrari

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today with a scorching lap that ended Red Bull’s run of qualifying domination. Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen will line up alongside on the front row with his teammate Sergio Perez third. Agencies