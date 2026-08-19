India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in high-stakes FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup clash

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.

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Harmanpreet struck twice from two penalty corners in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Abhishek’s two fine field goals came in the 11th and 24th minutes. Vice-captain Hardik Singh also scored from a penalty stroke in the 35th minute.

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Pakistan scored through Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) and Sufyan Khan (24th) to reduce the margin. PTI