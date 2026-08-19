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Home / Sports / India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in high-stakes FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup clash

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in high-stakes FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup clash

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek score a brace each to help India defeat Pakistan

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PTI
Amstelveen, Updated At : 08:49 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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India's Dilpreet Singh in action during the World Cup Field Hockey Pool-D match between India and Pakistan in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. AP/PTI
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Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek scored a brace each to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.

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Harmanpreet struck twice from two penalty corners in the fifth and 21st minutes, while Abhishek’s two fine field goals came in the 11th and 24th minutes. Vice-captain Hardik Singh also scored from a penalty stroke in the 35th minute.

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Pakistan scored through Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) and Sufyan Khan (24th) to reduce the margin. PTI

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