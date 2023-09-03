India beat Pakistan in shootout to win Hockey5s World Cup qualifier

PTI

Salalah (Oman), September 2

India emerged champions in the men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifying tournament after beating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout here today. Both teams were locked at 4-4 in regulation time. India have booked their place in next year’s Hockey5s World Cup.

For India, Mohammed Raheel (19th and 26th minutes), Jugraj Singh (7th) and Maninder Singh (10th) were the goal-scorers, while Abdul Rehman (5th), captain Abdul Rana (13th), Zikriya Hayat (14th) and Arshad Liaqat (19th) were on target for Pakistan. In the shootout, Gurjot Singh and Maninder managed to beat the goalkeeper.

#Hockey #Pakistan