India beat Pakistan in shootout to win Hockey5s World Cup qualifier

Salalah (Oman), September 2
India emerged champions in the men’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifying tournament after beating arch-rivals Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout here today. Both teams were locked at 4-4 in regulation time. India have booked their place in next year’s Hockey5s World Cup.
For India, Mohammed Raheel (19th and 26th minutes), Jugraj Singh (7th) and Maninder Singh (10th) were the goal-scorers, while Abdul Rehman (5th), captain Abdul Rana (13th), Zikriya Hayat (14th) and Arshad Liaqat (19th) were on target for Pakistan. In the shootout, Gurjot Singh and Maninder managed to beat the goalkeeper.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy
The Sports Minister who is also the state secretary of DMK y...
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit
PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...