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Home / Sports / India beat Wales 3-1 to begin FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a win

India beat Wales 3-1 to begin FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a win

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Amstelveen [Netherlands], August 15 (ANI): India began their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales in their opening Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium on Saturday.

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Sanjay and captain Harmanpreet Singh put India in control with two penalty-corner goals in the first quarter. Sanjay opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Harmanpreet doubled the advantage three minutes later.

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India continued to control proceedings after the break, and Harmanpreet scored his second of the match in the 43rd minute, converting another penalty corner to make it 3-0.

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Wales eventually found a way through in the 55th minute, with Sam Welsh scoring after a scramble inside the circle. India's defence, however, held firm in the closing stages to secure all three points.

The win puts India at the top of Pool D as they look ahead to their next fixture, against England on August 17.

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India have been drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years.

Having registered a ninth-place finish in the 2023 edition held at Bhubaneswar, India is aiming to bring the gold home, riding on the back of the momentum of two back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, an Asia Cup title win, two Asian Champions Trophy wins and an Asia Cup gold.

Ahead of the opening fixture, Harmanpreet Singh said the side is determined to end the country's 51-year wait for the FIH Hockey World Cup title, insisting that the team is ready to give its all in the tournament.

Speaking to JioStar, Harmanpreet said the World Cup presents a major opportunity for the team, especially with several senior players in the squad.

"The World Cup means a lot to all of us because after this World Cup, you never know what might happen. There are several senior players in the team as well, so for us, this is a great opportunity," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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