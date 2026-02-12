DT
Home / Sports / India becomes first side to register 10 consecutive wins in Men's T20 WC history

India becomes first side to register 10 consecutive wins in Men's T20 WC history

ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): After winning their group stage match against Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Team India became the first side to register 10th consecutive victories in the Men's T20 World Cup history.

Team India started their winning streak in the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 edition, registering eight victories en route to their title, before winning two more matches in the ongoing 2026 edition.

The elite list is followed by South Africa (8 in 2024), Australia (8 in 2022-2024), England (7 in 2010-12) and india (7 in 2012-2014).

Additonally, after thrashing Namibia by 93 runs, Team India also registered their biggest victory margin at the T20 World Cup (by runs).

The elite list is followed by: a 90-run win over England in 2012, a 73-run win over Australia in 2014, a 71-run win against Zimbabwe in 2022, and a 68-run win vs England in 2024.

Coming to the match, India posted a commanding total of 209/9 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hammered a 24-ball 61, with six fours and five sixes. Hard hitter Hardik Pandya played a fantastic knock of 52 off 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and four towering sixes.

For Namibia, captain Gerhard Erasmus (4/20) took a four-wicket haul. Ben Shikongo (1/41), Bernard Scholtz (1/41), and JJ Smit (1/50) were also among the wicket-takers.

Chasing mammoth 210, openers Louren Steenkamp (29 off 22 balls, with three fours and one six) and Jan Frylinck (22 off 15 balls, with three fours and one six) couldn't convert their start.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus (18 off 11 balls, with two sixes) also failed to score runs with the bat as none of the batters crossed the 30-run mark. Namibia were bundled out for just 116 in 18.2 overs, losing the one-sided contest by 93 runs.

Hardik Pandya (2/21), Arshdeep Singh (1/36), Shivam Dube (1/11), Jasprit Bumrah (1/20), Varun Chakaravarthy (3/7), and Axar Patel (2/20) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

