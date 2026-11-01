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Home / Sports / India becomes first team to reach 400 T20I sixes in a calendar year

India becomes first team to reach 400 T20I sixes in a calendar year

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Hamilton [New Zealand], November 1 (ANI): Team India made history, becoming the first team ever in T20I history to reach the landmark of 400 sixes in a calendar year.

India achieved this landmark during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. During the match, the back-to-back world champions hammered a total of 11 sixes, touching the 400-run mark.

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This year across 40 T20Is, India has hit 400 sixes, with Austria (224 sixes in 24 matches) and West Indies (224 sixes in 21 matches) being their distant rivals.

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142 of those have come against New Zealand – the most against an opposition in a calendar year.

Abhishek Sharma (86 sixes), Ishan Kishan (60 sixes) and Sanju Samson (50 sixes) have been six-hitting leaders for India.

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Half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped India overcome a rough start, but a four-wicket haul by New Zealander Adam Milne restricted the world champions to 191/8 at the end of 20 overs on Sunday.

India was 19/2 at one point, with Ishan (61 in 31 balls, with five fours and sixes each) and Shreyas (50 in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) putting on a 93-run stand for the third wicket. Naman Dhir (33 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six) also chipped in, but Milne (4/19) got quick wickets towards the end to deny India a chance to reach 200 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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