Women’s T20: India blow it again as England seal series

PTI

Bristol, September 16

The Indian bowlers put up a valiant effort with a below-par total to defend before rookie Alice Capsey guided England to a seven-wicket win in the third women’s T20 International and also clinch the series 2-1.

India put up an inept batting performance, scoring only 122/8, courtesy wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh’s 22-ball 33 and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar’s unbeaten 19 off 11 deliveries. The Indian batters were unable to navigate the England spin bowling as the trio of Sophie Ecclestone (3/25), Sarah Glenn (2/11) and Bryony Smith accounted for six wickets.

England completed the target in 18.2 overs, courtesy opener Sophia Dunkley’s 49 off 44 balls and 18-year-old Capsey’s unbeaten 38-run knock that took the hosts over the line.

“I think we were 20 runs short. Credit to our bowlers for keeping us in the game,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said. “We just need to stick to our strengths. One needs to have a decent total in any format of the game,” she added.

Chasing 123, the home side was off to a brilliant start with both openers Dunkley and Danni Wyatt (22 off 23) sharing a 70-run stand before India triggered a small batting collapse by snaring three quick wickets in as many overs. Spin all-rounder Sneh Rana (1/32) provided the first breakthrough for the visitors as Wyatt miscued a shot.

Brief Scores: India 122/8 in 20 overs (Ghosh 33*; Ecclestone 3/25); England 126/3 in 18.2 overs (Dunkley 49, Capsey 38*; Yadav 1/14)

#Cricket #England