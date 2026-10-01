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Home / Sports / India bow out of Asian Games men’s volleyball after Pakistan quarterfinal defeat

India bow out of Asian Games men’s volleyball after Pakistan quarterfinal defeat

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ANI
Updated At : 08:57 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], October 1 (ANI): The Indian men's volleyball team's Asian Games 2026 campaign came to an end after a 0-3 loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the quarterfinals at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Thursday.

India, who had stayed competitive in the opening stages, went down 19-25, 23-25, 18-25 as Pakistan secured a place in the semifinals, according to ESPN.

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India were in the contest for much of the opening set, but a five-point run in the middle allowed Pakistan to gain control. The Indians were unable to recover as Pakistan closed out the set 25-19.

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The second set proved even more frustrating for India. They led 19-16 and appeared well placed to level the match, but another sequence of errors at a crucial stage allowed Pakistan to regain the advantage.

Pakistan eventually won the set 25-23, leaving India with no room for error.

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India struggled to find a way back in the third set as Pakistan maintained control and sealed the quarterfinal with a 25-18 win.

Earlier in the day, India secured a medal in men's sepaktakraw after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in their Group A quadrant match. The victory, their second in as many matches, confirmed India's place in the semifinals and assured them of a medal.

In wrestling, Mansi advanced to the women's 62kg quarterfinals after defeating Kazakhstan's Irina Kuznetsova 6-1 in the round of 16.

Mansi, a former World Championships bronze medallist in the 59kg category, dominated the bout and never allowed her opponent to settle. She will face South Korea's Jo Su-been in the quarterfinals.

Yamini Mourya also progressed to the quarterfinals of the women's 57kg judo competition after defeating Qatar's Fatena Bu-Qahoos by ippon. She will face Mongolia's Ariunzaya Terbish in the last-eight stage.

India also suffered setbacks in archery and taekwondo. Chikitha Taniparthi lost 143-144 to Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the compound women's individual quarterfinals, while Rupa Bayor was knocked out after finishing 15th in the women's individual poomsae semifinal.

In cycling, Harshveer Singh Sekhon finished 10th in the first race of the men's omnium and has 22 points with three races remaining.

India entered Day 12 in eighth place in the medal standings with 60 medals -- 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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