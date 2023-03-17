 India bowl all out Australia for 188 in 1st ODI at Wankhede : The Tribune India

India bowl all out Australia for 188 in 1st ODI at Wankhede

Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with a 65-ball 81

India bowl all out Australia for 188 in 1st ODI at Wankhede

Mohammed Siraj with KL Rahul celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Adam Zampa during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Friday. PTI Photo



PTI

Mumbai, March 17

India bowled out Australia for 188 in the first of the three-match ODI series here on Friday.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first and his bowling unit, led by the seasoned Mohammed Shami (3/17), fired at the Wankhede Stadium to finish off Australia's innings in just 35.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj also got three wickets.

Opening in place of the injured David Warner, Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with a 65-ball 81, but the rest, including skipper Steve Smith, failed to make any worthwhile contribution.

Hardik is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is unavailable for the fixture due to family commitments.

Brief scores:

Australia: 188 all out in 35.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 81; Mohammed Shami 3/17, Mohammed Siraj 3/29) vs India.  

#Australia #Cricket #Hardik Pandya #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

2
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

4
Punjab

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

5
Haryana

Encroachments have nullified Gurugram's development: HC

6
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

7
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

8
Chandigarh

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

9
Himachal

Himachal Vidhan Sabha passes bill to levy water cess on 172 hydropower projects; annual revenue of Rs 4,000 crore expected

10
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

Don't Miss

View All
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

Top News

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: CM Sukhu presents his govt's first budget; new cess may be imposed

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks

It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...

Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war

Xi's visit will be seen as a powerful signal of Beijing's su...


Cities

View All

SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Jio launches 5G services at Chandigarh University

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Boy ends life, kin seek action against female friend

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements