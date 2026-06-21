India Boxers punch their way to 12-medal haul, win eight golds at Usti nad Labem Grand Prix

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): India delivered a commanding performance at the 56th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem (European Boxing Gold Tournament) in Czechia, finishing with 12 medals, including eight gold, three silver and one bronze, in one of their strongest outings on the international circuit this season.

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The Indian contingent enjoyed a highly successful campaign against quality international opposition, with the women's team leading the charge by winning four gold medals and one silver from five boxers, according to a press release.

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Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), reigning Asian champion Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi (51kg) and Priya (60kg) all struck gold in emphatic fashion, registering unanimous victories in their respective finals. Parveen (65kg) added a silver medal to complete an impressive showing by the women's squad.

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The men's team matched the women's success with four gold medals. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Ankush (80kg) and Narender (+90kg) emerged champions in their respective categories.

Congratulating the team, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, "Congratulations to all our medal winners for their outstanding performance at the 56th Grand Prix Usti nad Labem. Winning eight gold medals and three silver medals against strong international competition is a remarkable achievement and reflects the dedication, discipline and fighting spirit of our boxers.

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"A special appreciation to our women's team for their exceptional performance, securing four gold medals and one silver medal from just five boxers. This is a proud moment for Indian boxing. Congratulations also on your well-deserved selection for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland. This is another important step in your journey. We wish all of you the very best for the Commonwealth Games. Train hard, stay focused and compete with confidence. May you continue to deliver outstanding performances and bring glory to India," he added.

Lovlina defeated Italy's Melissa Gemini 5-0 in the final, while Preeti outclassed France's Jeyssa Marcel by a similar margin. Sakshi beat France's Mayssoun Bourega 5-0 and Priya secured a dominant win over home favourite Barbora Maxova of Czechia.

Jadumani defeated England's Abdul Burton 4-1 in the final, while Sachin and Ankush registered comprehensive 5-0 victories over Hungary's Veres Rohland and Czech Republic's Florian Daniel respectively. Narender edged past Armenia's Davit Chaloyan 3-2 in a closely fought heavyweight final.

Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg) and Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) settled for silver medals after narrow defeats in their title bouts, while Sumit Kundu (70kg) claimed bronze.

The tournament, one of Europe's oldest and most respected boxing events, served as an important international assignment for Indian boxers as preparations continue for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

India's Medal Winners

Gold: Sakshi (51kg-W), Preeti Pawar (54kg-W), Priya (60kg-W), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg-W), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Ankush (80kg), Narender (+90kg)

Silver: Parveen (65kg-W), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg)

Bronze: Sumit Kundu (70kg). (ANI)

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