India-Brazil tickets in high demand

With the upcoming India-Brazil football friendly creating a buzz among the Indian fans, the tickets for the October 3 match are in high demand.

The online ticket price starts from Rs 3,500 and goes up to Rs 25,000. The tie, which is the first ever clash between the two teams in India, will be played in Kolkata. The fixture will mark the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the FIFA world rankings were introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently ranked fifth.

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As per the online platform, the tickets went live on September 3, and half of the tickets have already been sold. As many as 63 percent from the total capacity seats have been made available for the general public, making approximately 40,000 tickets directly available for purchase. The lower priced tickets, starting from Rs 999, were sold in the blink of an eye.

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The match will mark India’s first FIFA Tier 1 international fixture against Brazil, followed by another friendly against Uruguay on October 6 in Kolkata. Brazil are expected to reach Kolkata on September 30 from Australia, where they are playing two friendlies.

Brazil’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti named a 26-member squad featuring Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Barcelona’s Raphinha. India head coach Khalid Jamil has already named a 26-member squad for the friendlies, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Manvir Singh among the main players.

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“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and unlike the Cricket World Cup matches, the tickets are easily available online. We are a group of four, and have already made all the necessary arrangements to watch the match live,” said Amrit Saini from Hoshiarpur.