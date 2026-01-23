DT
PT
Home / Sports / India break Pakistan's record for fastest 200+ run chase in T20Is

India break Pakistan's record for fastest 200+ run chase in T20Is

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Team India shattered Pakistan's record for the fastest 200+ run chase in T20Is in terms of balls among full member nations as they chased New Zealand's target in 15.2 overs.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India chased down the 209-run target with 28 balls to spare. The Men in Blue surpassed arch-rivals Pakistan's record of spare 24-balls when they chased the 205-run target against New Zealand.

Team India registered its joint-highest successful chase in the shortest format. They had chased 209 runs against Australia in 2023.

India also successfully chased the 200-plus target for the sixth time in T20I cricket. The Men in Blue are just behind Australia, who have achieved this feat seven times.

After being asked to bat first, fighting knocks from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra helped their side to post a challenging score of 208/6.

Ravindra played a blistering knock of 44 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and four towering sixes. Captain Santner (47* off 27 deliveries, including six fours and one six) helped their side to post a challenging target of 209 runs against the Men in Blue.

For India, Hardik Pandya (1/25), Harshit Rana (1/35), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/35), Shivam Dube (1/7) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) were among the wicket takers.

In response, blistering performances by left-handed batter Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav, and a cameo from all-rounder Shivam Dube helped India to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in a high-scoring contest.

Kishan smashed a 21-ball half-century as India posted 75/2 after the end of the first powerplay. 75/2 was also the second-highest Powerplay total for India vs New Zealand after 76/1 in Johannesburg in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

During the first ball of the 10th over, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the 122-run partnership after he removed dangerous Kishan. The left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 76 runs off 32 balls, including 11 fours and four towering sixes.

India completed the run chase in just 15.2 overs. Skipper Suryakumar stayed unbeaten on 82 runs off 37 deliveries, including nine fours and four huge sixes.

All-rounder Shivam Dube played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 36 off 18 balls, including four boundaries, as India won the high-scoring match by seven wickets. With this commanding win, the Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the high-voltage five-match T20I series against the Black Caps. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

