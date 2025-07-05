India bury England under avalanche of runs, 7 wickets away from levelling series

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep rattled England's top-order with the new ball yet again, leaving India seven wickets shy of going level in the series after the end of the fourth day, thoroughly dominated by the tourists at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England posted 72/3 in 16 overs, 556 runs short of victory, with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope unbeaten on scores of 15(15) and 24(44). India needs to scythe seven scalps on the final day to restore parity at 1-1 in the five-match series.

India made the final overs count with Akash and Siraj running rampant with their explosive pace on Birmingham's placid strip with the new ball. Siraj drew the first blood by punching Zak Crawley's return ticket on a seven-ball duck.

Crawley went to drive the ball that should have been left alone and paid the price for it. He tried to drive the ball away from the body and gave an outside edge, which was caught by substitute Sai Sudharsan, leaving Crawley in disbelief.

Akash Deep thought he had his first on the first ball of the third over after the ball passed close to Ben Duckett's bat. Akash celebrated in jubilation, but Duckett challenged the decision, and the review showed a clear gap between the pad and bat.

Despite avoiding a close call, Duckett couldn't negate the threat posed by Akash. He nipped the ball sharply into Duckett and found an inside edge, which directed the ball into the stumps, forcing the southpaw to return after a quick-fire 25(15).

Joe Root and Ollie Pope tried to ensure England remained unscathed for the rest of the session. However, Akash, being one of the best in the business, left Root speechless with a peach of a delivery. The talismanic English batter got tempted by the length of the delivery and tried to work it through the on-side. However, the ball went past the outside edge, rattled the timber and forced Root to return on 6(16).

Harry Brook and Pope stayed at the crease to propel England to 72/3, 556 runs short of victory, in a day comprehensively dominated by India. Before a rollicking spell with the ball, all eyes were on the declaration as Test captain Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja resumed the final session of the day for India.

The intent was clear from the first over when Jadeja ambled out of the crease and lofted the ball way back at long-on. Gill delivered his rendition of 'Bazball' by decimating England's seasoned Chris Woakes with a towering maximum and back-to-back fours on his first three deliveries of the session. The boundary fest continued as Gill blazed his way past one record after another.

England's frontline spinner, Shoaib Bashir, pulled the curtains down on Gill's exploits. The Indian skipper attempted to heave the ball and gave a thick leading edge into the offside. He received a standing ovation as he returned to the dressing room with a sumptuous 161(162).

Nitish Kumar Reddy hardly troubled the scorers and lost his wicket while trying to send Joe Root's delivery out of the park. He was far away from the desired connection and holed it to Zak Crawley at long-on. Washington Sundar played an influential cameo, hammering 12 from 7 deliveries. India declared on 427/6, setting a daunting 608-run target for England.

India started the second session at 177/3, with Gill 24* and Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease. Pant started the session with a fine late cut for four against Shoaib Bashir on the very first ball. In the next over, Gill took down Josh Tongue for two fours and a six. With a hook off Tongue's delivery by Gill in 41.2 overs, India reached the 200-run mark.

The duo had also brought up their 100-run century in just 92 runs, marking a fantastic counter-attack. After a double century in the first innings, which broke several records, Gill scored a half-century in the second innings off 57 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

Pant continued his red-hot form, reaching his third fifty-plus score of the series in 48 balls, with six fours and two sixes.

A six-over wide long-on fence by Pant against Tongue extended India's lead to 400 runs.

The bat slipped off Pant's hands, so did his batting journey from his hands as Duckett took a fine catch at long-off on a Bashir delivery to remove him for 65 in 58 balls, with six fours and three sixes. India was 236/4, with the 110-run partnership ended.

After some quiet overs, a lofted boundary by Gill helped India reach the 250-run mark in 52.2 overs. He reached his fifty-run partnership in 91 balls with Ravindra Jadeja.

India reached the 300-run mark in 64.5 overs, extending the lead by 480 runs.

Gill continued his dream run, reaching his eighth Test ton in 129 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, after scoring a massive 269 in the first innings. Jadeja and Gill took India to the session end without any damage.

Earlier, at lunch on Day 4, India were 177/3 with Gill 24* and Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease.

India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets - KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 with Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* unbeaten on the crease. India faced an early blow as Nair again failed to score; he was removed by Brydon Carse for 26. His innings included five fours. India was 96/2. Gill joined Rahul in the middle.

Rahul carried his form from the first test as he completed his fifty in the 28th over after he pushed the ball towards extra cover for three runs off Josh Tongue.

In his following over, Tongue cleaned up Rahul, who was on 55 with a beauty. His innings included ten fours. Rishabh Pant joined Gill in the middle. Pant started off with a bang, smashing Tongue for a four and six.

Pant took on Shoaib Bashir in his first over, where he slammed ten runs. The duo of Pant and Gill completed a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the 38th over after Gill pushed the ball for a single off Tongue. It came in just 51 balls.

England won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's historic double hundred. Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs. Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) and Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) pushed England to a massive score despite sinking to 89/5, forming a 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket. (ANI)

