 India caught in Halestorm : The Tribune India

ICC MEN T20 WORLD CUP

India caught in Halestorm

England make mockery of chase to stomp into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India

India caught in Halestorm

England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales celebrate their win. Reuters



ADELAIDE, November 10

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in a record unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval today to storm into the T20 World Cup final.

Hales hit seven sixes in his unbeaten 86.  AP/PTI

England, who won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, can now become the first team to hold both global trophies in white-ball cricket when they meet Pakistan in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They have rehabilitated opener Hales and skipper Buttler to thank as the pair chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, silencing a huge crowd of India supporters.

India’s players wear a sombre look as they walk off the field after the deflating loss.

Hales finished on 86 not out from 47 balls, and Buttler, who was unbeaten on a 49-ball 80, completed the statement win in style, blasting paceman Mohammed Shami over his head for six.

“It certainly feels (a perfect match) against a top quality opposition,” said Buttler. “We came in very excited and there was a good feel around the group ... I thought everyone, from one to 11, stood up today.”

Startling starts

Put in to bat after Buttler won the toss, Rohit Sharma’s India started slowly under tight English bowling, and it was left to Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) to mount a rescue, pushing them to 168/6.

The total seemed a tad below par and soon looked piffling as Hales and Buttler went to work, the pair blasting 23 boundaries between them. Their 170-run stand was the biggest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history and England’s biggest for any wicket at the tournament.

It’s a brilliant performance. To play so well in a semifinal of a World Cup is great. Don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves and sort of pat ourselves too much on the back for tonight. —Jos Buttler, England skipper

When it comes to knockout stages, it’s all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure. —Rohit Sharma, India captain

It set up a mouthwatering duel against Pakistan, 30 years on from the teams’ 50-over World Cup final in 1992 at the MCG which the South Asians won.

For Player of the Match Hales, it was a night of redemption, having missed out on England’s 2019 triumph after a recreational drug scandal.

His exile from the England setup lasted more than three years and he was only called up to the squad after Jonny Bairstow was injured in a freak golf accident.

“This will be right up there for sure,” said Hales, who has played plenty of T20 in Australia’s Big Bash League. “It’s a special feeling in a country that I love and I’ve spent a lot of time here, so tonight is one of the best nights.” — Reuters

2England gave away only two sixes until the start of the death overs at the short square boundary of Adelaide.

170Hales and Buttler’s 170-run stand is the biggest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history and England’s biggest for any wicket at the tournament.

1England are now just one win away from being the first men’s team in history to hold both World Cups at the same time.

7Alex Hales equalled India’s tally of sixes all by himself — seven — reducing their bowlers to rubble.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

2
Punjab

Out on bail, Dera Sacha Sauda follower shot in Kotkapura

3
Sports

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

4
Trending

When Shoaib Malik's response on Sania Mirza surprised Waqar Younis and he quipped 'what sort of husband are you?' Read to know more

5
Diaspora

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

6
Punjab

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

The loss of a companion

8
Sports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik separation: Sania's cryptic posts add fuel to divorce rumours

9
Chandigarh

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

10
Nation

About 2,500 global exhibitors to take part in India International Trade Fair from Nov 14-27

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre

The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

Allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi dis...

Delhi Police arrest 3 suspects in Dera follower murder case, including 2 teenage Haryana boys

2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case

The family is yet to cremate the body

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar

Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...


Cities

View All

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Suri murder: Suspect’s kin seek protection

'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Low-cost machinery, incentives can help fight problem of stubble-burning, say experts

Man steals car on pretext of test drive

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

UT Admn in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Chandigarh Administration in wait-&-watch mode as smog chokes city

Canadian, British Missions host ceremony on Remembrance Day

High cost, leasehold tag ail shopping complex; over 100 units lying vacant

No ambulance, Dera Bassi couple ferry son in cart

Major reshuffle in Chandigarh

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls

Delhi vs Centre: Supreme Court refuses to ask Centre to respond to 'political' affidavit of AAP govt

As Delhi's air quality improves, Centre's panel likely to review curbs

Couple dies by suicide, losses in biz suspected

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Jalandhar: 105 new dengue cases in a week

Health Dept inspects Jalandhar eateries for trans-fatty acids in food items

Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Jalandhar: UID number plate project reviewed

LPU Chancellor addresses Oxford students, faculty

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

3 barge into house, loot cash, gold at gunpoint

With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Man gets 20-yr RI for sexually abusing boy

2 more contract virus in district

3 dupe bizman of Rs 15.77 lakh

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

3-storey Patiala shop gutted in fire

Will get Punjabi varsity out of fiscal crisis: FM

Modi College pugilists win inter-college meet

Litigants suffer as lawyers shun work for T20 WC match