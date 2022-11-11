India caught in Halestorm

ADELAIDE, November 10

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in a record unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval today to storm into the T20 World Cup final.

Hales hit seven sixes in his unbeaten 86. AP/PTI

England, who won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, can now become the first team to hold both global trophies in white-ball cricket when they meet Pakistan in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They have rehabilitated opener Hales and skipper Buttler to thank as the pair chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, silencing a huge crowd of India supporters.

India’s players wear a sombre look as they walk off the field after the deflating loss.

Hales finished on 86 not out from 47 balls, and Buttler, who was unbeaten on a 49-ball 80, completed the statement win in style, blasting paceman Mohammed Shami over his head for six.

“It certainly feels (a perfect match) against a top quality opposition,” said Buttler. “We came in very excited and there was a good feel around the group ... I thought everyone, from one to 11, stood up today.”

Startling starts

Put in to bat after Buttler won the toss, Rohit Sharma’s India started slowly under tight English bowling, and it was left to Hardik Pandya (63) and Virat Kohli (50) to mount a rescue, pushing them to 168/6.

The total seemed a tad below par and soon looked piffling as Hales and Buttler went to work, the pair blasting 23 boundaries between them. Their 170-run stand was the biggest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history and England’s biggest for any wicket at the tournament.

It’s a brilliant performance. To play so well in a semifinal of a World Cup is great. Don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves and sort of pat ourselves too much on the back for tonight. —Jos Buttler, England skipper When it comes to knockout stages, it’s all about handling the pressure. Depends on the individual as well. You can’t teach anyone to handle pressure. —Rohit Sharma, India captain

It set up a mouthwatering duel against Pakistan, 30 years on from the teams’ 50-over World Cup final in 1992 at the MCG which the South Asians won.

For Player of the Match Hales, it was a night of redemption, having missed out on England’s 2019 triumph after a recreational drug scandal.

His exile from the England setup lasted more than three years and he was only called up to the squad after Jonny Bairstow was injured in a freak golf accident.

“This will be right up there for sure,” said Hales, who has played plenty of T20 in Australia’s Big Bash League. “It’s a special feeling in a country that I love and I’ve spent a lot of time here, so tonight is one of the best nights.” — Reuters

2England gave away only two sixes until the start of the death overs at the short square boundary of Adelaide.

170Hales and Buttler’s 170-run stand is the biggest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history and England’s biggest for any wicket at the tournament.

1England are now just one win away from being the first men’s team in history to hold both World Cups at the same time.

7Alex Hales equalled India’s tally of sixes all by himself — seven — reducing their bowlers to rubble.