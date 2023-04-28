India claim four medals in Asian Youth Athletics C’ships

New Delhi: India started its campaign on a positive note at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, winning four medals, including a gold, here on Thursday. Aarti set the ball rolling for India as she won a bronze in the girls 5km race walk event in the morning session. The Indian athletes then won a gold and silver in the 1500m track race in the evening session. India also won a bronze in the girls long jump event. It was 1-2 for the Indian middle distance runners in boys 1500m.

Ahmedabad

CRPF find Odisha FC too hot to handle in IWL

Odisha FC registered a resounding 6-0 win over CRPF FC in their opening match of the Indian Women’s League here on Thursday.

Dortmund

Dortmund captain Reus extends contract by a year

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus extended his contract with the club to the end of next season on Thursday, two months before it had been set to expire. The 33-year-old has scored six goals in the Bundesliga this season, helping Dortmund to first place in the standings. Agencies