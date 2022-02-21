India climb to top spot in ICC T20 rankings after series sweep over Windies

Dubai, February 21
India on Monday claimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20 International Team Rankings, riding on their 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies at home.
India eased to a 17-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final T20 of the series on Sunday in Kolkata and in the process clinched an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep.
The triumph helped India catapult England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with Rohit Sharma’s side now matching the top rating of 269.
While England and India both have the same rating across 39 international matches in the rankings period (269), India has a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England’s 10,474.
According to a statement issued by the ICC, Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) complete the top five list, while Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.
