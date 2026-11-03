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Home / Sports / India committed to protecting integrity of sports: Mansukh Mandaviya at 10th WAADS QA Managers’ Meeting 2026

India committed to protecting integrity of sports: Mansukh Mandaviya at 10th WAADS QA Managers’ Meeting 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 07:52 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday, launched the Extramural Research Grant Policy of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) at the 10th World Association of Anti-Doping Scientists (WAADS) Quality Assurance Managers’ Meeting 2026 in New Delhi, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The two-day meeting that began on November 2 was organised by NDTL and brought together international stakeholders from the sports and scientific communities. Mandaviya, as the chief guest, also oversaw the launch of the NDTL Newsletter at the meet.

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The Union Sports Minister Outlined India’s zero tolerance policy for doping.

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He said, “Friends, India has zero tolerance for doping. Our responsibility is to ensure that every victory is earned through talent, discipline, and hard work. Over the last two years, under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, sports has been recognised as an important pillar of nation-building,” said Dr. Mandaviya. “India’s sporting journey has entered a new phase.”

Highlighting India’s commitment towards further anti-doping research and education, the Union Minister said, “Today we launched the important Extramural Research Grant Policy, which aims at promoting research and development in areas of advanced detection and prevention. This initiative will strengthen the scientific foundation of our anti-doping efforts.”

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With India set to host Commonwealth Games 2030 and harbouring ambitions of hosting the 2036 Olympics, education and awareness about doping play a vital role in India’s fight towards preventing it.

Mandaviya said, “Our approach, therefore, combines stronger testing infrastructure with education, awareness, and prevention. As India prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and with our dreams of hosting the 2036 Olympics as well, anti-doping testing, athlete education, and international cooperation are a priority for us.”

“Athletes, coaches, and medical professionals must understand the implications of prohibited substances, the risks associated with supplements, and their responsibilities under anti-doping rules,” Mandaviya added.

The Union Sports Minister stated that India has already taken major steps towards becoming a sporting nation, and the recent performances of its athletes at the 2026 Asian Games prove that.

“Through initiatives such as Khelo India, which translates to Play India, Fit India, and the target Olympic podium scheme, we have strengthened the sporting ecosystem and created greater opportunities for our youth to excel,” said Mandaviya.

“At the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, our athletes delivered one of their best performances, finishing fourth in the final medal tally. Our para-athletes have also scripted history at the Asian Para Games 2026, securing a record 114 medals, our highest ever medal tally at the games,” he said.

Over the two days, the meeting was also attended by Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, along with International delegates, Osquel Barroso, Senior Associate Director (Laboratory Science and Medicine), WADA, Dorota Kwiatkowska, President, WAADS, Prof. (Dr) P L. Sahu, Director, NDTL, and other eminent Scientists. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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