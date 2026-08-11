DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / India continues dominant run at Commonwealth Fencing Championship with 7-medal haul on Day 2

India continues dominant run at Commonwealth Fencing Championship with 7-medal haul on Day 2

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Aug 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lagos [Nigeria], August 11 (ANI): India's fencing contingent continued its exceptional performance at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, clinching 7 medals on the second day of competition on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Competing across the Senior Individual events in Women's Sabre, Women's Epee, and Men's Foil, Team India added 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals to its growing tally, further establishing the nation's depth on the senior circuit, according to a press release from Fencing Association of India.

Advertisement

The Indian squad staged a stellar display in the Senior Women's Epee event, asserting strong control over the podium. Tanishka Khatri captured the Gold medal with a brilliant performance, while teammate Khushi Dabhade secured the Silver.

Advertisement

Prachi Lohan added to the tally by sharing the Bronze with Australia's Harrison Asley, giving India a commanding three-medal victory in the discipline.

In the Senior Women's Sabre individual category, India delivered another impressive performance by locking down three podium spots. Aakhari fought her way to a hard-earned Silver medal behind England's Brierley, who won Gold, while Jefarlin and Shruti Joshi both claimed Bronze medals for India.

Advertisement

While, in the Senior Men's Foil event, Tejas Patil delivered a strong effort against a tough international field, securing a Bronze medal alongside England's David William, behind Gold medalist Alex Tophalidas of Cyprus and Silver medalist Oliver Starange of England.

The ongoing success of the squad has been backed by the Indian coaching and support staff, including coaches Bharatji Thakor, Shrihari Pise, and Shankar Narayanan, physiotherapist Amruta Balkawade, and team manager Manu Tyagi.

Their guidance, preparation, and support have been instrumental in keeping the athletes performing at their best as the tournament continues in Lagos through August 14.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, commended all the medal-winning athletes, coaches, support staff, and officials for their untiring dedication and outstanding results.

The federation expressed full confidence that the Indian contingent will maintain its winning momentum and continue to deliver strong performances throughout the remainder of the championship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts