India continues dominant run at Commonwealth Fencing Championship with 7-medal haul on Day 2

Lagos [Nigeria], August 11 (ANI): India's fencing contingent continued its exceptional performance at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, clinching 7 medals on the second day of competition on Tuesday.

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Competing across the Senior Individual events in Women's Sabre, Women's Epee, and Men's Foil, Team India added 1 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals to its growing tally, further establishing the nation's depth on the senior circuit, according to a press release from Fencing Association of India.

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The Indian squad staged a stellar display in the Senior Women's Epee event, asserting strong control over the podium. Tanishka Khatri captured the Gold medal with a brilliant performance, while teammate Khushi Dabhade secured the Silver.

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Prachi Lohan added to the tally by sharing the Bronze with Australia's Harrison Asley, giving India a commanding three-medal victory in the discipline.

In the Senior Women's Sabre individual category, India delivered another impressive performance by locking down three podium spots. Aakhari fought her way to a hard-earned Silver medal behind England's Brierley, who won Gold, while Jefarlin and Shruti Joshi both claimed Bronze medals for India.

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While, in the Senior Men's Foil event, Tejas Patil delivered a strong effort against a tough international field, securing a Bronze medal alongside England's David William, behind Gold medalist Alex Tophalidas of Cyprus and Silver medalist Oliver Starange of England.

The ongoing success of the squad has been backed by the Indian coaching and support staff, including coaches Bharatji Thakor, Shrihari Pise, and Shankar Narayanan, physiotherapist Amruta Balkawade, and team manager Manu Tyagi.

Their guidance, preparation, and support have been instrumental in keeping the athletes performing at their best as the tournament continues in Lagos through August 14.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, commended all the medal-winning athletes, coaches, support staff, and officials for their untiring dedication and outstanding results.

The federation expressed full confidence that the Indian contingent will maintain its winning momentum and continue to deliver strong performances throughout the remainder of the championship. (ANI)

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