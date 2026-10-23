India cricketer S Meghana announces retirement from all formats

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India batter S Meghana has announced her retirement from all formats of cricket at the age of 30, bringing the curtain down on her playing career after representing the country in international cricket and featuring in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Announcing her decision on social media, Meghana expressed gratitude for her cricketing journey and the experiences she gained through the sport.

Advertisement

"As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude," she wrote. "The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime."

Advertisement

Meghana indicated that she intends to remain connected with cricket and contribute to the sport in the future.

"While my cricket days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break," she wrote. "I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything."

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Sabbineni (@meghanasabbineni22)

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer made her international debut in a T20 International against the West Indies in Vijayawada in November 2016, scoring 17 off 16 balls in a 31-run defeat.

Her ODI debut came in February 2022 against New Zealand in Queenstown, where she scored four runs off 14 balls. She subsequently impressed in the next two matches of the series, scoring 49 off 50 balls and 61 off 41 balls.

Those three matches remained her only appearances in the ODI format, in which she accumulated 114 runs.

In 17 T20 Internationals, Meghana scored 258 runs at a strike rate of 102.78, including one half-century.

At the franchise level, Meghana featured in three seasons of the Women's Premier League, representing Gujarat Giants before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where she spent two seasons.

She was part of the RCB squad that won the WPL title in 2024.

Meghana's retirement marks the end of her career as a player, while she has expressed her intention to contribute to the game through mentoring and other roles in the future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)