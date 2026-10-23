DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / India cricketer S Meghana announces retirement from all formats

India cricketer S Meghana announces retirement from all formats

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India batter S Meghana has announced her retirement from all formats of cricket at the age of 30, bringing the curtain down on her playing career after representing the country in international cricket and featuring in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Announcing her decision on social media, Meghana expressed gratitude for her cricketing journey and the experiences she gained through the sport.

Advertisement

"As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude," she wrote. "The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime."

Advertisement

Meghana indicated that she intends to remain connected with cricket and contribute to the sport in the future.

"While my cricket days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break," she wrote. "I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything."

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh cricketer made her international debut in a T20 International against the West Indies in Vijayawada in November 2016, scoring 17 off 16 balls in a 31-run defeat.

Her ODI debut came in February 2022 against New Zealand in Queenstown, where she scored four runs off 14 balls. She subsequently impressed in the next two matches of the series, scoring 49 off 50 balls and 61 off 41 balls.

Those three matches remained her only appearances in the ODI format, in which she accumulated 114 runs.

In 17 T20 Internationals, Meghana scored 258 runs at a strike rate of 102.78, including one half-century.

At the franchise level, Meghana featured in three seasons of the Women's Premier League, representing Gujarat Giants before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where she spent two seasons.

She was part of the RCB squad that won the WPL title in 2024.

Meghana's retirement marks the end of her career as a player, while she has expressed her intention to contribute to the game through mentoring and other roles in the future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts