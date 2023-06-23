India cross 50-medal mark at Special Olympics

Berlin: India continued its medal rush at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, crossing the 50-medal mark here. India have won 55 medals, including 15 gold, 27 silver, 13 bronze, in athletics, cycling, powerlifting, roller skating and swimming. India won five medals in swimming and six in cycling yesterday.

New Delhi

Long jumper Aldrin pulls out of Lausanne Diamond League

National record holder and season’s world leader long jumper Jeswin Aldrin has pulled out of the Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland, as he “is not fully fit” for the June 30 event. Aldrin was to compete along with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who had won bronze in the Paris leg earlier this month.

New Delhi

Injured Mandeep out of Duleep Trophy

Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav will lead North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy after senior Punjab batter Mandeep Singh was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury. Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera will replace Mandeep in the squad.

Geneva

IOC banishes boxing body from Olympics

The International Boxing Association was banished from the Olympics family today, ending a years-long dispute fuelled by defying advice and instructions from the IOC. Boxing, however, will keep its status as an Olympics sport at the 2024 Paris Games. Agencies