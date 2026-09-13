India defended their men's Junior Asia Cup title with remarkable ease, winning the final against Korea 4-1 in Moqi, China, on Sunday to secure a place in the World Cup.

India lifted the continental crown for a record sixth time.

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India's previous titles came in 2004, 2008, 2015, 2023 and 2024, and the latest triumph further strengthens their position as the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

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Ajeet Yadav put India ahead in the 9th minute, scoring through a deflection. Captain Anmol Ekka converted an opportunity in the 13th minute to double India's advantage.

Korea earned a penalty corner in the closing stages of the first quarter, but the Indian defence stood firm to keep the Korean attack at bay. India added their third goal in the 21st minute with Prabhdeep Singh producing a superb finish to send the ball into the net.

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Korea looked to find a way back into the contest, but India's defensive unit remained compact and disciplined. India went into the half-time break with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

India began the final quarter with the same attacking intent and earned a penalty corner. Korea initially did well to keep out a barrage of attempts on goal, before India were awarded another penalty corner following a referral. Korea's referral was unsuccessful, allowing India to retain the penalty corner.

India made the opportunity count as Ashu Maurya found the back of the net in the 50th minute to extend India's lead to 4-0.

Korea were awarded a penalty stroke following a foul and Captain Lee Minhyeok converted from the spot in the 54th minute to pull one goal back for his side.

In recognition of the team's outstanding achievement, Hockey India announced prize money of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.