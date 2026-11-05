India defeat Pakistan in SAFF Championship opener

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 5 (ANI): Defending champions India began their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Pakistan in their Group B opener at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday.

According to a press release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice in the first half before Manglenthang Kipgen added a third to give India a commanding 3-0 lead at the break. Pakistan scored twice in stoppage time through Najeeb Ullah and Alamgir Ghazi, but the Blue Tigers held on to secure all three points.

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India began cautiously, building patiently from the back and looking to establish control through the midfield, with Abhishek Suryavanshi operating in a deep role. Bhat thought he had opened the scoring in the 12th minute after getting on the end of an aerial ball from Kipgen, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

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The forward was not to be denied for long. A minute later, Muhammad Suhail collected the ball from a throw-in on the left and drove forward before delivering an inch-perfect ball into the penalty area. Bhat arrived at the six-yard box to turn it home and give India the lead.

India doubled their advantage in the 19th minute, with Suryavanshi providing the assist. As Pakistan dropped deeper, the midfielder found himself further up the pitch and played a precise, line-breaking pass through the defence. Bhat timed his run to perfection, got clear of the backline and calmly slotted a first-time finish into the far corner past goalkeeper Yousuf Butt.

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The Blue Tigers continued to find space behind the Pakistan defence and made it 3-0 in the 31st minute. Noufal PN carried the ball forward through the middle before releasing Kipgen with a pass in behind. The midfielder ran onto it and finished past the advancing Butt to extend India's lead.

Pakistan had an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Suryavanshi brought down Hayyaan Khattak from behind inside the penalty area. However, Shayak Dost sent the resulting spot-kick over the crossbar, allowing India to preserve their three-goal advantage.

Bhat came close to completing his hat-trick just before half-time. Cutting in from the right in the 45th minute, he unleashed a left-footed effort from outside the box, but his shot went narrowly wide, with Butt rooted to the spot.

India continued to control proceedings after the restart and created opportunities to extend their lead. Adison Singh Thokchom was denied by Butt in a one-on-one situation, while Kipgen and Farukh also had attempts that failed to find the target. However, Naushad Moosa's side were unable to add to their first-half tally as the second period progressed.

Pakistan found a way back into the contest in stoppage time. Junaid Shah delivered a cross from the left in the 91st minute, and Najeeb Ullah rose highest to head the ball past Arsh Anwer Shaikh, who had little to do during most of the match.

Pakistan scored again three minutes later, with McKeal Abdullah providing the cross from the right side of the penalty area. Alamgir Ghazi controlled the delivery before finishing with an acrobatic effort to make it 3-2.

The Blue Tigers will next face Maldives in their final Group B fixture on November 11 at 15:00, also at the National Stadium in Dhaka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

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