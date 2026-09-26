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Home / Sports / India defeats Iran 40-34 to retain men's kabaddi gold at Asian Games 2026

India defeats Iran 40-34 to retain men's kabaddi gold at Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 03:57 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday.

India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, taking complete control of the contest and turning the match decisively in their favour.

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Sumit and Arjun Deshwal played pivotal roles as India stepped up their intensity in the second half and pulled away from their opponents.

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The defending champions left Iran with little room to respond as they dominated the proceedings to secure the gold medal.

Unlike the closely fought 2023 Asian Games final, which went down to the wire, India established a clear advantage in the second half this time around and saw out the contest with composure.

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The victory adds another Asian Games gold medal to India's rich kabaddi legacy and caps a memorable campaign for the Indian men's team.

Earlier, India clinched their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the women's kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday, successfully defending the title they won at the Hangzhou edition.

India held their nerve in a tense closing phase, with Iran pushing hard for a comeback. With a minute remaining, Iran needed points to stay in contention, but India's defence produced a crucial tackle on Aynaz to effectively seal the contest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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